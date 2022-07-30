Chicago White Sox Luis Robert Not Expected to Play this Weekend

Luis Robert is not expected to play for the Chicago White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports this weekend.

Tony La Russa: Royals series starting on Monday is the earliest return for Robert at this point. Joe Kelly probably won’t pitch tonight, but could tomorrow. Wanted to get Sheets and Jiménez in the lineup after not playing outfield in Colorado. Vaughn will play next two days. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 29, 2022

Robert has been out of the lineup since July 16 due to a head injury. The Sox hope that Robert can play Monday when they take on the Kansas City Royals. Robert is currently in Triple-A Charlotte, undergoing a rehab assignment.

It has been a trying season for the Sox as seemingly every top player on the team has missed significant time due to one injury or another. Yoan Moncada has been on the injured list twice so far this season, and Eloy Jimenez only recently returned to the team after missing most of the season due to injury. Top starters Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn have missed time, along with shortstop Tim Anderson. It might be an accomplishment that they are only three games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central and just 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the final wild-card spot.

