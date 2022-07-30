Chicago White Sox Luis Robert Not Expected to Play this Weekend

Robert has been out of the lineup since July 16 due to a head injury. The Sox hope that Robert can play Monday when they take on the Kansas City Royals. Robert is currently in Triple-A Charlotte, undergoing a rehab assignment.
It has been a trying season for the Sox as seemingly every top player on the team has missed significant time due to one injury or another. Yoan Moncada has been on the injured list twice so far this season, and Eloy Jimenez only recently returned to the team after missing most of the season due to injury. Top starters Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn have missed time, along with shortstop Tim Anderson. It might be an accomplishment that they are only three games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central and just 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the final wild-card spot.
Johnny Cueto will start this game for the Sox on Saturday night, and he will face off against Paul Blackburn of the Oakland Athletics. The Sox are +126 (-1.5) on the run line and -168 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-118), and under (-104). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
