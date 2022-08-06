Chicago White Sox Luis Robert Not Expected to Start Saturday

Luis Robert is not expected to start for the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Tony La Russa: Off day for Luis Robert tomorrow is due to lack of workload the last few weeks. He said doctors and trainers outlined the plan. AJ Pollock will play CF tomorrow. Reynaldo López will throw a sim game tomorrow, which should be his final step. He’s pain free. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 5, 2022

This is just a regular maintenance day for Robert. The Sox are likely just trying to manage his workload to keep him healthy for the remainder of the season. Players like Eloy Jimenez, Tim Anderson, and Yoan Moncada could be in line for the same type of treatment as each has spent considerable time on the injury list this season.

Robert has only played 76 games this season, but in those games does have 12 home runs, 54 RBIs, 49 runs, and is batting .300 in those games.

