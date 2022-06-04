Chicago White Sox OF A.J. Pollock Out of Saturday's Lineup
George Kurtz
A.J. Pollock is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Chicago White Sox, BaseballPress.com reports.
This is a curious move by the Sox as Pollock is 3-9 with a home run in his last two games but this will also be the third game he has sat in the last five games for the team. Pollock hasn’t been lighting up the scoreboard but it’s still surprising to see him sit so often. Gavin Sheets is playing right-field and Yasmani Grandal is the designated hitter on Saturday. If the Sox are sitting Pollock so often now, it makes you wonder what they will do when Eloy Jimenez returns from the injured list, something that is expected to happen next week.
The White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays may have the marquee pitching matchup today with Dylan Cease starting for the Sox and Drew Rasmussen for the Rays. The White Sox are -215 (+1.5) on the run line and +108 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.