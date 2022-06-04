A.J. Pollock is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Chicago White Sox, BaseballPress.com reports.

This is a curious move by the Sox as Pollock is 3-9 with a home run in his last two games but this will also be the third game he has sat in the last five games for the team. Pollock hasn’t been lighting up the scoreboard but it’s still surprising to see him sit so often. Gavin Sheets is playing right-field and Yasmani Grandal is the designated hitter on Saturday. If the Sox are sitting Pollock so often now, it makes you wonder what they will do when Eloy Jimenez returns from the injured list, something that is expected to happen next week.

The White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays may have the marquee pitching matchup today with Dylan Cease starting for the Sox and Drew Rasmussen for the Rays. The White Sox are -215 (+1.5) on the run line and +108 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.