Chicago White Sox OF Luis Robert Exits Game Early on Friday

Robert had to leave the game due to lightheadedness. He batted once before being forced to exit and walked. The Sox have not stated if they expect him to play Saturday or Sunday. The White Sox ended up winning the game versus the Minnesota Twins 6-2.
This has been a trying season for the Sox as multiple injuries to just about every star player on the team haven’t truly allowed manager Tony LaRussa to run out a full lineup for any amount of time. The Sox are also expected to be without Eloy Jimenez once again until after the All-Star break as he felt tightness in his right leg.
The Sox will once again take on the division-leading Twins on Saturday. Even with all the injuries, the White Sox are only three games behind the Twins for first place in the American League Central. The White Sox will start Lance Lynn against the Twins, who will counter with Dylan Bundy. The White Sox are -178 (+1.5) on the run line and +108 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-118), and under (-104). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
