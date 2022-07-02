Chicago White Sox P Liam Hendriks to Return on Monday

Hendriks has been on the injured list with a forearm injury since June 10. Hendriks threw a bullpen session on Friday and would like to be activated this weekend, but the team will play it safe and give him a few more days. Hendriks is expected to reclaim his closer role upon his return.
Hendriks was on pace to possibly best the 38 saves he had last season before the injury. In 25 games this season, Hendriks has 16 saves, a 2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 37 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.
The game between the White Sox and San Francisco Giants on Saturday may be the pitching matchup of the day as Dylan Cease will start for the Sox and will be opposed by Logan Webb. The White Sox are -182 (+1.5) on the run line and +124 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
