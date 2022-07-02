Chicago White Sox P Liam Hendriks to Return on Monday

Liam Hendriks is expected to return to the Chicago White Sox on Monday, Daryl van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hendriks says he’s back Monday. pic.twitter.com/NRvrEqIF6A — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 1, 2022

Hendriks has been on the injured list with a forearm injury since June 10. Hendriks threw a bullpen session on Friday and would like to be activated this weekend, but the team will play it safe and give him a few more days. Hendriks is expected to reclaim his closer role upon his return.

Hendriks was on pace to possibly best the 38 saves he had last season before the injury. In 25 games this season, Hendriks has 16 saves, a 2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 37 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.

