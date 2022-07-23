Chicago White Sox Place Luis Robert on the Injured List
George Kurtz
The Chicago White Sox have placed Luis Robert on the injured list, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.
Robert is dealing with blurred vision and lightheadedness that has hampered him for about a week. Robert is hoping he will be able to return to the lineup when he is first eligible, July 30. This has been a trying season for the Sox as they seem to suffer one injury after another. They have remained in contention for the wildcard and the American League Central division lead. They are 4.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays for the final wildcard spot in the American League and 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the lead in the American League Central.
The White Sox are also chasing the Cleveland Guardians in the wild card race and their division. The Sox will start Johnny Cueto on Saturday, while the Guardians will go with Triston McKenzie. The Sox are -200 (+1.5) on the run line and -118 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-118), and under (-104). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.