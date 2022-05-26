Chicago White Sox Place Reliever Joe Kelly on 15-Day IL
Paul Connor
As MLB.com reports, the Chicago White Sox have placed relief pitcher Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.
In a subsequent move, the team has recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Class AAA Charlotte.
Kelly suffered the injury in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox and is likely looking at a return date of around mid-June.
It’s another setback for the 33-year-old, who missed four weeks earlier in the season with a right biceps strain.
After inking a two-year, $17 million deal with Chicago in the offseason, Kelly has thrown just 5.2 innings, compiling a 9.53 ERA, with six holds and eight strikeouts. He had been pitching better of late, however, tossing 3.2 scoreless frames in his last four appearances.
As for Banks, he has made 11 relief appearances this year for the big club, recording a 3.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts across 18.0 IP.
The White Sox continue their series with Boston tonight, where they are +100 on the moneyline – courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.