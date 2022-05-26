Chicago White Sox Place Reliever Joe Kelly on 15-Day IL

As MLB.com reports, the Chicago White Sox have placed relief pitcher Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

In a subsequent move, the team has recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Class AAA Charlotte.

Kelly suffered the injury in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox and is likely looking at a return date of around mid-June.

It’s another setback for the 33-year-old, who missed four weeks earlier in the season with a right biceps strain.

After inking a two-year, $17 million deal with Chicago in the offseason, Kelly has thrown just 5.2 innings, compiling a 9.53 ERA, with six holds and eight strikeouts. He had been pitching better of late, however, tossing 3.2 scoreless frames in his last four appearances.

As for Banks, he has made 11 relief appearances this year for the big club, recording a 3.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts across 18.0 IP.

The White Sox continue their series with Boston tonight, where they are +100 on the moneyline – courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.