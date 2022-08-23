Chicago White Sox Weekly Betting Update-August 23

The Chicago White Sox were a popular World Series pick this year but haven’t performed up to expectations and aren’t currently in a playoff spot.
SportsGrid will follow the AL Central closely over the final month of the MLB season and offer a weekly update from the FanDuel Sportsbook, which has plenty of betting implications for how things finish out in the three-headed AL Central race. Not only will we be looking toward their upcoming series but also tracking their divisional, playoff, and World Series odds along the way.
On Monday, the White Sox dropped a meeting with the Kansas City Royals, while they’ll have a three-game set beginning with the Baltimore Orioles tonight, followed by a weekend clash with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Chicago White Sox to Make Playoffs (+100)
Despite their inconsistent ways, all isn’t lost yet for the Chicago White Sox. Entering action on Tuesday, they trail the third position in the American League wild-card race by four games while being three games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the AL Central. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what’s gone wrong for this team this year, especially for a group with a pitcher in the AL Cy Young race and multiple bats that have performed admirably. It’s relatively been a mixed bag on offense for this team, though, and when you combine that with injuries and inconsistent play, you have the White Sox sitting on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. The South Siders currently have odds of +100 to make the playoffs and certainly have the type of roster that could go on a run. Still, things are bleak right now for them, and just when you think they may be turning a corner, they have a performance like they did on Monday against the lowly Royals.
Chicago White Sox to Win AL Central (+230)
Even with the White Sox holding the third-best record in the division, they still own the second-best odds to capture the crown at +230. The AL Central has largely been a division that’s been there for the taking for the entirety of this season, but none of the teams have performed consistently enough to take over and separate themselves from the pack. The White Sox were sizable favorites to win the Central this year and do damage in the postseason, but that hasn’t come to fruition. Undoubtedly, this team is slowly but surely running out of runway. You can only play on potential for so long, and it appears the White Sox are what they are at this point, which is a mediocre baseball team in the hunt.
Chicago White Sox to Win World Series (+5000)
If the White Sox can qualify for the playoffs, and that’s a big if right now, you can make a solid case that they’d be a tough out. With a strong rotation headlined by Dylan Cease, pitching would be a strength of this team, especially in a long playoff series. It’s hard to have a ton of confidence in them, though, with their current standing. That said, there’s definitely some value built into their World Series odds of +5000. This roster has experience after qualifying for the playoffs in back-to-back years, and they have the veteran presences to rely on when games get tough. If the White Sox do manage to get hot down the stretch, getting ahead of things and buying into this price makes a lot of sense.
