Chicago White Sox Weekly Betting Update-August 30

The Chicago White Sox were a popular World Series pick this year but haven’t performed up to expectations and aren’t currently in a playoff spot.

SportsGrid will follow the AL Central closely over the final month of the MLB season and offer a weekly update from the FanDuel Sportsbook, which has plenty of betting implications for how things finish out in the three-headed AL Central race. Not only will we be looking toward their upcoming series but also tracking their divisional, playoff, and World Series odds along the way.

This week in White Sox action, the team will face off with the Kansas City Royals for a three-game series before taking on the Minnesota Twins for a three-game weekend set.

Chicago White Sox to Win AL Central (+700) (Last week: +230)

Last week, the White Sox held the third-best record in the AL Central but had the second-best odds to win the division, but that’s no longer the case after another poor week from the South Side. Even though the White Sox entered the year with high expectations to take home the division crown, those expectations haven’t come close to being a reality. They’ve now fallen five games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the division. With their most recent struggles, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the White Sox odds to win the Central have fallen, but maybe it’s somewhat of a shock over how much they’ve dropped. Last week, the team was listed at +230 to win the division, and those odds now have gone all the way back to +700, which shows how unlikely it will be to see them once again crowned division champs in 2022.

Chicago White Sox to win American League (+3700)

With each passing day, the White Sox playoff hopes have continued to lessen, making buying into more of their futures a struggle. The White Sox were a popular pick to play for the World Series in 2022. Still, those aspirations appear to be a fairy tale at this point, and the only way they’ll avoid being the biggest underachiever in the league is by having a September run that gets them back in the playoff picture. All hope isn’t lost, though, with the White Sox holding the fifth easiest remaining schedule while facing off with the Twins nine times and the Guardians four times. That could open the door for them to make a late charge at the Central crown, but that alone shouldn’t inspire you to back them to win the AL pennant.

Chicago White Sox to Win World Series (+9000) (Last week: +5000)

The thing with this White Sox team is that if they can magically qualify for the postseason, they represent exactly the type of team that could go on a run and win it all. Right-handed youngster Dylan Cease is having a Cy Young-type campaign, while hitters such as Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez, and Tim Anderson make this a dangerous lineup that can manufacture runs and also has playoff experience. Even though their odds to win the pennant and AL Central have both dropped over the past week, their World Series price tag took an even more significant dip, and there actually might be some legitimate value present here with these new odds. The White Sox are +9000 after sitting at +5000 last week, and there’s potential value in that price, even if their current outlook isn’t that promising. All it takes is one big hot streak for the White Sox to get back in the playoff race, and if they can do that, there’s certainly value in their World Series odds as they currently stand.