Chicago White Sox Weekly Betting Update - September 20

The Chicago White Sox were a popular World Series pick this year but haven’t performed up to expectations and aren’t currently in a playoff spot.

SportsGrid will follow the AL Central closely over the final month of the MLB season and offer a weekly update from the FanDuel Sportsbook, which has plenty of betting implications for how things finish out in the three-headed AL Central race. Not only will we be looking toward their upcoming series but also tracking their divisional, league, and World Series odds along the way.

This week in White Sox action, the team will kick off a crucial three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians and then face the Detroit Tigers for a three-game weekend clash.

Chicago White Sox to Win AL Central (+850) (Last week: +350)

The Chicago White Sox have been an incredibly intriguing team to follow in September. There are times when you think they have a run in them, and they start to play well, and there are others where you’re left wanting more. Another strong week in action has led them to a 7-3 record over their past ten, yet they still dropped a game in the AL Central standings. The Cleveland Guardians’ dominant stretch of play against the Minnesota Twins over the weekend didn’t help matters for the White Sox despite their two straight victories. Chicago has once again seen their odds fall to win the AL Central from +350 to +850 over the last week, and their season will likely come down to how they fare in this upcoming series, with the Guardians beginning tonight.

Chicago White Sox to win American League (+10000) (Last week: +4100)

A lot can change over a week during a stretch run in September, and what transpired over that sample didn’t do the White Sox any favors. The White Sox have long been a team that the public has wanted to buy into, with high expectations, but they haven’t delivered. They’ve been more consistent in September, but there’s a reason their odds to win the AL pennant are still at +10000 compared to the +4100 last week. The White Sox need a sweep in their series against the Guardians, and anything less will likely leave this team on the outside looking in. Despite still being within striking distance, the White Sox did themselves no favors through the first four months of the season, and it appears that will cost them here.

Chicago White Sox to Win World Series (+15000) (Last week: +7000)

What’s interesting about the White Sox’s situation is their playoff hopes. They’ll most definitely be a value play to consider with elite arms in their rotation. After seeing their odds bet down last week, the White Sox are headed in the opposite direction, and it’s not even related to their play. Over that stretch, they’ve fallen from +7000 to +15000, and their postseason hopes are holding on by just a thread. With their odds continuing to drop, watching how their series with the Guardians plays out could be beneficial in considering their futures.