Chicago White Sox Weekly Betting Update-September 6

The Chicago White Sox were a popular World Series pick this year but haven’t performed up to expectations and aren’t currently in a playoff spot.

SportsGrid will follow the AL Central closely over the final month of the MLB season and offer a weekly update from the FanDuel Sportsbook, which has plenty of betting implications for how things finish out in the three-headed AL Central race. Not only will we be looking toward their upcoming series but also tracking their divisional, league, and World Series odds along the way.

This week in White Sox action, the team will continue their three-game set with the Seattle Mariners after winning Game 1 yesterday, followed by a four-game series with the lowly Oakland Athletics.

Chicago White Sox to Win AL Central (+280) (Last week: +700)

The Chicago White Sox has been a rollercoaster ride over the past two weeks. They built some momentum early on in that stretch before falling back down to earth with their play entering last week. They’ve been trending back up and playing some excellent baseball over the last week of action. The White Sox were largely counted out when they continued to fall backward, but a recent hot stretch of play has changed their fortunes, and they now sit just two games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the AL Central. Last week, the team was listed down at +700 to win the division, and those odds have now been bet down to +280, which shows how much things can change over a week of play in this tightly contested division race.

Chicago White Sox to win American League (+3700) (Last week: +3700)

Things were dismal when we checked in on the White Sox last week. With each passing day, the team had continued to see their postseason hopes take a hit, but that changed over the last stretch of games, where they’ve won five of their last six games and sit just two games back of the Guardians for the division lead. The White Sox were a popular pick to play for the World Series in 2022, and although those aspirations might seem lofty, they’ve played themselves back into the conversation. The White Sox still have four matchups remaining with the Cleveland Guardians, and they don’t have a difficult end to their week with four games against the A’s, which could make or break their season. The White Sox might be alive and still breathing, but their odds of winning the American League remain unchanged at +3700.

Chicago White Sox to Win World Series (+8500) (Last week: +9000)

What’s most interesting about the White Sox is that if they can qualify for the postseason, there’s a case to be made that they could be considered a World Series threat. Righthanded youngster Dylan Cease continues to impress and is making a charge for the AL CY Young award. At the same time, this lineup and rotation have enough playoff experience to be considered dangerous if they qualify. Over the last week, the White Sox have seen their World Series odds slightly bet down from +9000 to +8500, and there’s likely still value at that number as a result. If the White Sox can continue to trim their deficit in the AL Central, this number will continue going up, which could be an opportune time to buy in.