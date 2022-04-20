Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez Out of the Starting Lineup

The Sox and Cleveland Indians are playing a doubleheader, so it was unlikely that Jimenez would start in both games anyway, but he is dealing with a sore foot that also cost him a game last week. There is no word yet on if Jimenez will be available to pinch-hit in the first game or if he will start the second game.
The Sox have called up Adam Haseley from Triple-A as the 29th man for today’s doubleheader. Haseley likely serves as an insurance policy in case Jimenez is out for both games.
This season, Jimenez is off to a slow start with a .222 average, one HR, and seven RBI in 27 at-bats.
In Game 1, the Sox will start Dallas Keuchel while the Indians will counter with their ace, Shane Bieber. The White Sox are -182 (+1.5) on the run line and +120 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
