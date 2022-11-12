Chris Bassitt Declined Qualifying Offer from New York Mets

Chris Bassitt has declined the qualifying offer from the New York Mets, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Chris Bassitt wil decline the $19.65M qualifying offer from the Mets. No surprise there. Seeks multiyear deal, should top that salary. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 11, 2022

The QO would’ve paid Bassitt $19.65 million on a one-year deal, but he likely believes he can earn more on the open market. The former Oakland A will undoubtedly make more in a multi-year deal but may not approach the average annual value of the QO. Bassitt joins players like Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, and Xander Bogaerts, who will be free agents this offseason.

The Mets starting pitching rotation has been hit hard this offseason. They declined to give Taijuan Walker a QO, thus making him a free agent, and as mentioned above, deGrom and Bassitt are now free agents. That leaves the only starting pitchers the Mets currently have as Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson, and Tylor Megill. They will be very busy this offseason.