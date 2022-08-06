Cincinnati Reds Place Hunter Greene on the Injured List

There are two injuries you never want to hear associated with a starting pitcher. The first, an elbow injury as the first thought, is always Tommy John surgery. The second is a shoulder injury. Greene went on the IL with the latter. The Reds are calling it a strain, but further tests will reveal the exact nature of the injury.
As for when Greene might return to the starting rotation, the Red’s season is over, and they are just playing out the string. There is no reason for them to rush Greene back until they are positive he is 100% healthy. Greene could return to make a few more starts to end the season, but it’s also conceivable that we have seen the last of the young flame thrower until spring training in February.
The Reds will be in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers on Saturday. The Reds will have Nick Lodolo on the hill while the Brewers will counter with Aaron Ashby. The Reds are -130 (+1.5) on the run line and +154 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.