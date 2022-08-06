Cincinnati Reds Place Hunter Greene on the Injured List

The Cincinnati Reds have placed Hunter Greene on the injured list Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

🚨🚨🚨 The Reds have placed Hunter Greene on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, with a right shoulder strain and recalled from Louisville RHP Ryan Hendrix (#68). — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) August 5, 2022

There are two injuries you never want to hear associated with a starting pitcher. The first, an elbow injury as the first thought, is always Tommy John surgery. The second is a shoulder injury. Greene went on the IL with the latter. The Reds are calling it a strain, but further tests will reveal the exact nature of the injury.

As for when Greene might return to the starting rotation, the Red’s season is over, and they are just playing out the string. There is no reason for them to rush Greene back until they are positive he is 100% healthy. Greene could return to make a few more starts to end the season, but it’s also conceivable that we have seen the last of the young flame thrower until spring training in February.

