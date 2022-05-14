Cincinnati Reds Slugger Joey Votto Begins Rehab Assignment

Joey Votto will begin a rehab assignment for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, the Reds’ official website reports.

#Reds 1B Joey Votto has been sent to Triple-A Louisville on a rehab assignment. pic.twitter.com/7dk5EckjKA — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 14, 2022

Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3 and has missed 11 games during that span. The Reds haven’t said how many games Votto will need to play before activating him.

This season, Votto has gotten off to a horrendous start, batting .122 without a home run and only three RBIs in 22 games. After a similarly slow start to the season, the Reds have turned things around of late, winning three straight and six of their last 10 games. However, they are still 9-24 and in last place in the National League Central, 12 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds will look to extend that winning streak to four games on Saturday when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Luis Castillo will make his second start of the season for the Reds, while Zach Thompson will oppose him for the Pirates.