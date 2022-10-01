Holmes is dealing with a shoulder strain that required a cortisone shot. The Yankees haven’t stated when they believe Holmes might be able to return to the team.
The good news is that the Yankees don’t have anything to play for until the divisional round of the playoffs, which will begin in about two weeks. The problem for the Yankees is that Holmes has not pitched well in September, and he may not automatically get the next save opportunity.
The Yankees are a mess at the back of their bullpen as Aroldis Chapman has had trouble finding the strike zone, and Jonathan Loaisiga has only recently started to look like the pitcher he was last season. Lou Trivino is no one’s answer for a lockdown closer, and Scott Effross may be better used in high leverage situations in the mid-innings. Closer will be on the Yankees shopping list this offseason.
On Saturday, all eyes will be on Aaron Judge as he looks to set the American League record for most home runs in a single season. The Yankees will have Nestor Cortes on the bump, while Austin Voth will look to avoid giving up the long ball to Judge.
The Yankees are -110 (-1.5) on the run line and -255 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-122), and under (+100). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
