Cleveland Guardians Designate Franmil Reyes for Assignment
George Kurtz
Franmil Reyes has been designated for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.
This is quite a fall from grace for Reyes. Yes, he was struggling this season with a .213 average, only nine home runs, and 28 RBIs in 70 games, but still, no one saw this coming. Reyes did hit 30 bombs last season, but one has to wonder if there is something more at play here as Reyes went from a starter to sent down Triple-A to released in a matter of days.
Reyes will get another chance with a different team as some organizations will feel like they can fix what is broken here.
The Guardians have dropped the first two games of their series versus the Houston Astros. They will have Cal Quantrill on the mound, and he will be up against Luis Garcia. The Guardians are -122 (+1.5) on the run line and +142 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
