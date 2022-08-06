Cleveland Guardians Designate Franmil Reyes for Assignment

Franmil Reyes has been designated for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

This is quite a fall from grace for Reyes. Yes, he was struggling this season with a .213 average, only nine home runs, and 28 RBIs in 70 games, but still, no one saw this coming. Reyes did hit 30 bombs last season, but one has to wonder if there is something more at play here as Reyes went from a starter to sent down Triple-A to released in a matter of days.

Reyes will get another chance with a different team as some organizations will feel like they can fix what is broken here.

