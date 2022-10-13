BETTING MLB
08:02 AM, October 13, 2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Guardians @ Yankees – First Pitch: 7:37 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Light Rain, 65°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Guardians +1.5  -199  O 6.5  +101  +116  Open
-196  6.5  -102  +124  Current
 Yankees -1.5   +165  U 6.5  -122  -137  Open
 +162  6.5   -120  -146  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Guardians

Starting Pitcher: Shane Bieber: 13-8, 2.88 ERA, 8.91 K/9

1. LF  Steven Kwan   .298, 6 HR, 52 RBI
2. SS  Amed Rosario   .283, 11 HR, 71 RBI
3. 3B  José Ramírez   .280, 29 HR, 126 RBI
4. RF  Oscar Gonzalez   .296, 11 HR, 43 RBI
5. 1B  Josh Naylor   .256, 20 HR, 79 RBI
6. DH  Owen Miller   .243, 6 HR, 51 RBI
7. 2B  Andrés Giménez   .297, 17 HR, 69 RBI
8. C  Austin Hedges   .163, 7 HR, 30 RBI
9. CF  Myles Straw   .221, 0 HR, 32 RBI

 

Yankees

Starting Pitcher: Nestor Cortes: 12-4, 2.44 ERA, 9.27 K/9

1. RF  Aaron Judge   .311, 62 HR, 131 RBI
2. 1B  Anthony Rizzo   .224, 32 HR, 75 RBI
3. 2B  Gleyber Torres   .257, 24 HR, 76 RBI
4. DH  Giancarlo Stanton   .211, 31 HR, 78 RBI
5. LF  Oswaldo Cabrera   .247, 6 HR, 19 RBI
6. 3B  Josh Donaldson   .222, 15 HR, 62 RBI
7. SS  Isiah Kiner-Falefa   .261, 4 HR, 48 RBI
8. C  Jose Trevino   .248, 11 HR, 43 RBI
9. CF  Harrison Bader   .250, 5 HR, 30 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Yankees are 4-0 (1.000) vs. the Cleveland Indians at home in 2022
  • The New York Yankees are 6-1 (.857) vs. the Cleveland Indians in 2022
  • The New York Yankees are 14-5 (.737) vs. the Cleveland Indians over their last 19 games
  • The New York Yankees are 16-8 (.667) vs. the Cleveland Indians off a win over their last 24 games
  • The over hit in 11 of the New York Yankees last 16 games vs. the Cleveland Indians over the last three seasons
  • The New York Yankees have won their last 4 games vs. the Cleveland Indians at home
  • The Cleveland Indians are 4-3 (.571) vs. the New York Yankees on the road over the last three seasons
  • The New York Yankees are 9-7 (.563) vs. the Cleveland Indians over the last three seasons