BETTING MLB
08:00 AM, October 11, 2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Guardians @ Yankees – First Pitch: 7:37 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 65°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Guardians +1.5  -128  O 7  -112  +186  Open
-128  -102  +176  Current
 Yankees -1.5   +107  U 7  -107  -224  Open
 +106   -120  -210  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Guardians

Starting Pitcher: Cal Quantrill: 16-5, 3.38 ERA, 6.18 K/9

1. LF  Steven Kwan   .298, 6 HR, 52 RBI
2. SS  Amed Rosario   .283, 11 HR, 71 RBI
3. 3B  José Ramírez   .280, 29 HR, 126 RBI
4. 1B  Josh Naylor   .256, 20 HR, 79 RBI
5. RF  Oscar Gonzalez   .296, 11 HR, 43 RBI
6. 2B  Andrés Giménez   .297, 17 HR, 69 RBI
7. DH  Will Brennan   .357, 1 HR, 8 RBI
8. C  Austin Hedges   .163, 7 HR, 30 RBI
9. CF  Myles Straw   .221, 0 HR, 32 RBI

Yankees

Starting Pitcher: Gerrit Cole: 13-8, 3.50 ERA, 11.53 K/9

1. RF  Aaron Judge   .311, 62 HR, 131 RBI
2. 1B  Anthony Rizzo   .224, 32 HR, 75 RBI
3. DH  Giancarlo Stanton   .211, 31 HR, 78 RBI
4. 3B  DJ LeMahieu   .261, 12 HR, 46 RBI
5. 2B  Gleyber Torres   .257, 24 HR, 76 RBI
6. LF  Oswaldo Cabrera   .247, 6 HR, 19 RBI
7. CF  Harrison Bader   .250, 5 HR, 30 RBI
8. SS  Isiah Kiner-Falefa   .261, 4 HR, 48 RBI
9. C  Jose Trevino   .248, 11 HR, 43 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Yankees are 5-1 (.833) vs. the Cleveland Indians in 2022
  • The New York Yankees are 3-0 (1.000) vs. the Cleveland Indians at home in 2022
  • The over hit in 11 of the New York Yankees last 16 games vs. the Cleveland Indians over the last three seasons
  • The Cleveland Indians are 4-3 (.571) vs. the New York Yankees on the road over the last three seasons
  • The New York Yankees are 9-7 (.563) vs. the Cleveland Indians over the last three seasons
  • The over hit in 3 of the New York Yankees last 6 games vs. the Cleveland Indians in 2022
  • The New York Yankees have won their last 3 games vs. the Cleveland Indians at home