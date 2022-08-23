Cleveland Guardians Weekly Betting Update-August 23

The Cleveland Guardians are the front runners in the AL Central and are currently favored to capture the division crown in 2022.
SportsGrid will follow the AL Central closely over the final month of the MLB season and offer a weekly update from the FanDuel Sportsbook, which has plenty of betting implications for how things finish out in the three-headed AL Central race. Not only will we be looking toward their upcoming series but also tracking their divisional, playoff, and World Series odds along the way.
This week in Guardians action, Cleveland is set to take on the San Diego Padres for a two-game series before shifting gears and battling the Seattle Mariners for a four-game set.
Cleveland Guardians to Make Playoffs (-210)
The Guardians are currently listed as a -210 favorite to qualify for the postseason and what’s interesting about that is their likely odds stem from being a division leader, seeing as their current record is worse than all three wild card teams. If the Guardians fall out of first because the Chicago White Sox or Minnesota Twins get hot, the odds suggest Cleveland will still be in the mix in the wild card race, which bodes well for their playoff hopes. With that, there isn’t any value in siding with the Guardians to make the big dance right now at -210, and that’s unlikely to change unless they go through a dry spell over the next week and create more drama in a wide-open American League.
Cleveland Guardians to Win AL Central (-105)
With a record of 64-56, the Guardians hold a two-game lead in the AL Central over the Minnesota Twins and a three-game advantage over the Chicago White Sox on August 23rd. Things are indeed playing in the Guardians favor, and although the White Sox have a more manageable remaining schedule, Cleveland won’t face a lot of talented opposition down the stretch either and have the tenth easiest stretch run. Cleveland still has a monstrous eight meetings with the Minnesota Twins the rest of the way, and those matchups could go a long way in deciding who takes the Central crown. The Guardians currently boast odds of -105 to win the division, and if you’re buying what this team is selling, that’s still a very appealing price tag.
Cleveland Guardians to Win World Series (+5000)
This is one of the youngest teams in baseball, and even if they fall short of the playoffs or a World Series this season, the future is extremally bright for the Guardians. With an offense that knows how to manufacture runs and a pitching staff that can give you length and keep you in games, it’s feasible that Cleveland can go on a deep playoff run. Still, the Guardians will likely enter whatever series they play in as an underdog if they can qualify, meaning it’s hard to buy into these current odds. That doesn’t mean this team isn’t formidable, it just means that there’s likely much better value on the board that warrants more consideration than the Guardians.
