Cleveland Guardians Weekly Betting Update - October 4

The Cleveland Guardians have clinched the AL Central division and are headed into postseason play as the number three seed in the American League.

SportsGrid will follow the AL Central closely over the final month of the MLB season and offer a weekly update from the FanDuel Sportsbook. Not only will we be looking toward their upcoming series but also tracking their divisional, playoff, and World Series odds along the way.

This week in Guardians action, Cleveland is set to finish their regular season against the Kansas City Royals before hosting a three-game Wild Card series in the playoffs.

Cleveland Guardians to Win AL Central (Clinched)

With a record of 90-70, the Cleveland Guardians have clinched the AL Central and will enter the playoffs as the third seed in the AL. In the first round of the postseason, the Guardians will face off with either the Tampa Bay Rays or Seattle Mariners.

Cleveland Guardians to Win American League (+1100) (Last week: +1500)

It’s hard not to be excited about the prospects of the Cleveland Guardians entering the playoffs. This team wasn’t expected to compete for the AL Central title, but they’ve captured it and will enter the postseason with one of the American League’s most feared rotations. With the playoff field set in the AL, it shouldn’t be a big surprise that we’ve seen the Guardians AL pennant odds bet down over the last week from +1500 to +1100. Even with the Houston Astros and New York Yankees likely being a class above the Guardians regarding expectations and play, there’s still a lot to like about this team. The Guardians enter the playoffs with some value, considering they sit in a tie with the Seattle Mariners for the longest odds in the American League.

Cleveland Guardians to Win World Series (+3000) (Last week: +5000)

With a team looking to prove themselves, the Cleveland Guardians have seen their World Series odds bet down over the last two weeks. There are questions about whether this roster has overachieved, which might be warranted, but the team is so young that there’s no doubt they have a bright future ahead, even if they don’t win the World Series this season. The Guardians have +3000 odds to win the World Series, and that’s a price point that warrants consideration. Still, it’s not one that likely has any value because of the significant hurdles blocking their way from coming out on top.