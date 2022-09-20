Cleveland Guardians Weekly Betting Update - September 20
Zachary Cook
The Cleveland Guardians are the front runners in the AL Central and are currently favored to capture the division crown in 2022.
SportsGrid will follow the AL Central closely over the final month of the MLB season and offer a weekly update from the FanDuel Sportsbook, which has plenty of betting implications for how things finish out in the three-headed AL Central race. Not only will we be looking toward their upcoming series but also tracking their divisional, playoff, and World Series odds along the way.
This week in Guardians action, Cleveland is set to face off with the Chicago White Sox for a three-game series before concluding with a three-game set with the Texas Rangers.
Cleveland Guardians to Win AL Central (-1100) (Last week: -340)
With a record of 80-67, the Guardians have compiled a four-game lead in the AL Central over the Chicago White Sox and a seven-game advantage over the Minnesota Twins after posting a 5-2 record last week. Cleveland has lengthened the AL Central gap and seen their odds bet down massive in doing so. The Guardians will face off with the White Sox for a crucial three-game series beginning tonight, and they should feel good about their chances to win the division as long as they don’t get swept. We’re at the point in the year where you have to start crediting this Guardians team as the most stable presence in the AL Central, with a lot of that credit going to their elite starting pitching.
Cleveland Guardians to Win American League (+1500) (Last week: +1400)
There’s slowly but surely a lot of hype being built around the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. It might not be the division that’s grabbed a lot of attention, but they are beginning to turn heads with an incredible arsenal of starting pitching. Not a lot has changed over the last week with their odds, even after winning four-of-five games against the Minnesota Twins and making this division a two-horse race. Last week, the team owned +1400 odds to win the pennant, but those odds have fallen to +1500, but there’s not much difference in that price, so it’s still one that warrants some consideration on the futures board.
Cleveland Guardians to Win World Series (+5000) (Last week: +5000)
What’s clear about the Cleveland Guardians is that even though this might not be their year, they will be difficult in the postseason with their starting rotation. Nothing has changed over the last week regarding their World Series odds, as they remain at +5000. The old saying goes, pitching wins championships, so there’s some value with them at this price. However, their rotation is young, meaning there could be some growing pains in October.
