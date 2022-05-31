Cody Bellinger Scratched from Dodgers Lineup vs. Pirates
Grant White
The Los Angeles Dodgers outfield will look slightly different against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Already without Chris Taylor, the NL West Division leaders tweeted that Cody Bellinger was scratched from Monday night’s affair with left leg tightness.
The former MVP is well off his career-best metrics. Bellinger’s .695 on-base plus slugging percentage is over 300 points off his 1.035 mark from the 2019 season. Still, it’s an improvement over last year’s dreadful .542 OPS.
Kevin Pillar was penciled in at left, replacing Taylor; however, he will move into center field with Bellinger unavailable. That created a vacancy in the seven spot, which Gavin Lux will fill.
Pillar went 0-for-3 with one strikeout in his Dodgers debut on Sunday. Lux has been one of LA’s most consistent offensive contributors, ranking fifth on the team in on-base plus slugging percentage.
The lineup adjustments haven’t impacted the Dodgers betting odds. They remain -375 favorites against the Pirates at FanDuel Sportsbook, looking to extend their four-game winning streak.
