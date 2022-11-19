Cody Bellinger wasn't Tendered a Contract by the Los Angeles Dodgers
George Kurtz
Cody Bellinger wasn’t tendered a contract by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic. Team could still re-sign him for less than his projected arbitration salary in the $18M range.
It was rumored all day Friday that the Dodgers would either non-tender Bellinger or trade him. This move makes sense as the price tag on a new contract for Bellinger would’ve come in at somewhere around $18 million. Bellinger just isn’t worth that price tag anymore. In his MVP season (2019), the slugging center fielder had 47 HRs and 115 RBIs with an OPS of 1.035. In the three seasons since, he has a combined 41 HRs and 124 RBIs with consecutive OPS of .572, .405, and .475.
The fact that the Dodgers didn’t tender a contract to Bellinger by Friday’s deadline doesn’t mean they can’t sign him. That likely depends on whether or not Bellinger can find a better deal elsewhere.
The Dodgers, at +550, are the favorites to win the World Series next season. You can find the odds for every MLB team to win the championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.