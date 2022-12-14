Cody Bellinger's Deal With Chicago Cubs Finalized

The Chicago Cubs and former free-agent center fielder Cody Bellinger put the final touches on a deal that was first reported last week. Bellinger had been looking for a one-year deal to reset his value after being non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers last month. Bellinger’s wish was Chicago’s command as Cody got what he was looking for by way of a one-year $17.5 million pact.

The two-time All-Star has struggled mightily since capturing the NL MVP Award in 2019, hitting a combined .205 over the past three seasons. That said, Bellinger has dealt with various injuries which cost him almost half of his 2021 season.

The two-time All-Star is still just 27 years old and could be an intriguing reclamation project bound for a big bounceback year with the new scenery in Chicago. His ceiling is clearly sky-high after hitting .305 with 47 home runs and 115 RBI just three years ago.

The Cubs aren’t really expected to compete in 2023, but that doesn’t mean Bellinger can’t use next season to springboard to a big contract in 2024 with a good showing. FanDuel Sportsbook has Chicago in the bottom half of the league with long +7000 odds to win next season’s World Series.