Cole, Cortes Making Cy Young Plays for Yankees

The American League is loaded with talented pitchers, and there’s no shortage at the top of the current AL Cy Young odds on the BetMGM Sportsbook. Veteran arms like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are in the race again, while new faces like Kevin Gausman and Nestor Cortes have inserted their names into the conversation.

Here are the leaders in 2022 AL Cy Young odds (as of June 8):

Justin Verlander – Astros (+425)

Last week: The veteran right-hander started June 1 against the Oakland Athletics and picked up a no-decision, despite pitching seven strong innings and allowing just three earned runs.

This week: Justin Verlander made a start last night against the Seattle Mariners, pitching seven solid innings once again and allowing just one earned run while striking out 12 batters.

Gerrit Cole – Yankees (+600)

Last week: Gerrit Cole took the mound for the New York Yankees on June 3 against the Detroit Tigers and had another tremendous outing, pitching seven shutout innings while allowing just two hits and striking out nine batters.

This week: The runner-up for the Cy Young award last season will make his first start of the week on Thursday when the Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins.

Shane McClanahan – Rays (+600)

Last week: The young left-hander has risen all the way up to a tie for second in the AL Cy Young odds and he last pitched back on June 3, where he picked up his fourth straight victory after pitching six innings and allowing two earned runs against the Chicago White Sox.

This week: Following up his performance against the Chicago White Sox, Shane McClanahan is scheduled to make his next start tomorrow when the Rays finish off their three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Nestor Cortes- Yankees (+700)

Last week: Nestor Cortes didn’t have a seat in the top five last week but after another great start against the Los Angeles Angels, that’s exactly where he’s slotted. Cortes pitched seven shutout innings on June 2, allowing just five hits and striking out seven to lower his ERA to 1.50 on the season.

This week: The left-hander’s next start will come tonight when the Yankees take on the Twins. Cortes should kick off next week on Tuesday for the Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kevin Gausman – Blue Jays (+800)

Last week: Kevin Gausman started on Sunday afternoon when the Toronto Blue Jays took on the Twins and the right-hander didn’t last long, pitching just 3 and 2/3 innings while allowing nine hits and three earned runs.

This week: The Blue Jays top of the rotation starter is currently scheduled to make his next start on Saturday afternoon when the team visits the Detroit Tigers. Gausman currently owns a record of 5-4 with an ERA of 2.78 in his first season in Toronto.

And here are the Top-10 2022 AL Cy Young odds: