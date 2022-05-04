Cole Irvin May Miss Next Start for Athletics

The Oakland Athletics may have to push Cole Irvin from his scheduled start against the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Irvin is being checked out for left shoulder soreness but has not yet been ruled out.
Cole Irvin felt shoulder soreness and is being evaluated, Mark Kotsay said. Zach Logue is with the A’s in case they need a starter Friday at Minnesota. Kotsay said Irvin isn’t ruled out for Friday and team will make a decision tomorrow.
The former Oregan Duck has gotten off to a nice start this season. Irvin is 2-1 in five starts with a 2.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and opponents are hitting just .238 off the A’s lefty.
Today, Oakland is finishing up a three-game home set with the Tampa Bay Rays. The A’s dropped the first two games of the series and look to avoid the sweep.
The 14-10 Rays will send veteran Corey Kluber to the mound. Kluber sports a 1-1 record with a 3.05 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. Oakland counters with Frankie Montas, with his 2-2 record, 4.25 ERA, and 0.98 WHIP.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Tampa at -130 on the moneyline while the hometown A’s sit at +110. Take note of the meager 6.5 run total for a game as Oakland sits 28th in the majors in team batting average.
