Colorado Rockies 3B Kris Bryant Status for Sunday in Doubt

As Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports, Colorado Rockies third baseman Kris Bryant was removed from last night’s contest against the Chicago Cubs due to tightness in his quad, leaving his status for Sunday’s matchup in doubt.

Bud Black says Kris Bryant was pulled from #Rockies win in 6th inning due to his quad muscle tightening up. Black said it was precautionary #MLB — Kyle Newman (@KyleNewmanDP) April 17, 2022

Bryant exited the game in the sixth inning with the Rockies leading comfortably 8-1.

Fortunately for Colorado fans, the issue doesn’t appear to be overly concerning, with manager Bud Black saying Bryant’s removal was precautionary and that the 30-year-old may not miss any additional time.

Bryant, who signed a massive seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies this past offseason, has gotten off to a strong start in the Mile High City, hitting .344 through eight games.

The former Cub had his best season in 2016, when he slashed .292/.385/.554 with 39 home runs and 102 runs batted in, en route to capturing the National League Most Valuable Player award.

