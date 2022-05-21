Colorado Rockies Activate Kris Bryant From Injured Reserve
George Kurtz
Kris Bryant has been activated off of the injured list by the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, the Rockies’ official website reports.
The Rockies announced today that they have reinstated outfielder Kris Bryant from the 10-day injured list. Additionally, RHP Ashton Goudeau has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and will serve on the active roster as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader.
This move was expected as Bryant likely would’ve been activated and played Friday versus the New York Mets had the game not been snowed out. Bryant had been out of the lineup since April 27 due to a back injury. Bryant is in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the doubleheader versus the Mets. He will bat third and play leftfield.
In March, Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies. He has only played 15 games for the Rockies. Bryant has yet to hit a home run and only has four RBI, batting .281 in 57 at-bats.
The Rockies will start German Marquez in the first game of the DH, while the Mets will have Carlos Carrasco on the mound. The Rockies are -154 (+1.5) on the run line and +108 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
