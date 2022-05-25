Colorado Rockies Place Slugger Kris Bryant on 10-Day IL

The Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders reports the Colorado Rockies have placed Kris Bryant on the ten-day injured list.

#Rockies place OF Kris Bryant on IL again with lower back strain. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) May 25, 2022

Bryant finds himself back on the injured list with a lower back strain. He was just removed from the IL but has only played two games since April 25 before finding himself back on the shelf. On a positive note, Bryant did say he’s not worried about the long-term health of his back. In March, he signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies. Bryant has only played 17 games for the Rockies so far this season.

Bryant has 17 hits in 63 at-bats for four RBI and 11 runs. He’s hitting .270, with a .342 OBP, and a .676 OPS. Bryant has yet to hit a home run for the Rockies this season.

Colorado is last in the NL West with a 20-22 record, nine games back of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Colorado Rockies are +118 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner to the mound, while the Pirates will hand the ball to Zach Thompson.