Contreras, Hosmer Best National League Player Props June 28

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Willson Contreras (Cubs) to Hit a Home Run (+385)

There hasn’t been much to like about the Chicago Cubs this season, but they see consistent production from their catcher. Willson Contreras has again been a primary offensive weapon, posting a .877 OPS with 12 home runs. You might not like the Cubs’ overall performance, but it’s hard not to be impressed with those numbers. The Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds at home, and there’s some value on the board for their catcher. The Reds will be sending Luis Castillo to the mound, and even though he’s posted good numbers, this matchup has notoriously been successful for Contreras. In 15 career at-bats against the right-hander, Contreras has hit .467, including one home run and four RBI. It’s difficult not to consider looking in his direction to homer again tonight, presenting value at +385.

Eric Hosmer (Padres) to Hit a Home Run (+660)

Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres got out of the gate on fire this season, but the first baseman cooled off after a difficult May and early June. Although, things have picked up for Hosmer of late, tallying two home runs and having an OPS just below .800 over the past week of action. With Hosmer starting to heat up, tonight could be an excellent place to target one of his player props. He’ll be facing Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gallen has put up high-quality numbers this year for Arizona, but that hasn’t stopped Hosmer from putting up good numbers against him. In 12 at-bats against the D-Backs right-hander, Hosmer has hit two home runs and has a .417 batting average. Hosmer is currently listed at +660 to homer in this contest, and even if those odds seem like a longshot, there’s value in that price point.

Sean Manaea (Padres) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (+176)

There’s been a lot to like about Sean Manaea in his first season pitching for the Padres. He’s been able to add stability every fifth day and gives this team another high-quality arm, keeping them in competition with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West. Manaea has posted a 3-3 record with a 3.87 ERA and 82 strikeouts on the campaign. Manaea and the Padres will be visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks, and this matchup should favor the left-hander. Manaea has already faced the D-Backs twice this season and has pitched 13 innings while striking out 13 batters and boasting a 1.38 ERA. The Diamondbacks have been hard-pressed to find a solution against the Padres left-hander, which should make you look towards his strikeout props tonight. The first number in plus-money territory is for him to strike out seven or more batters, which pays out at a friendly price of +176. Manaea has recorded seven and six strikeouts in two starts against Arizona, and there’s too much value in this price to pass it up against a Diamondbacks team that strikes out at the fifth-highest clip in baseball.