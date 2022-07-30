Corey Seager Missed the Game Friday for the Texas Rangers

Seager had to leave the game early Thursday after fouling a ball off his leg. Tests showed that it’s just a bruise, and Seager is day to day and not expected to need a stint on the injured list. Marcus Semien, who usually plays second base, slid over to shortstop in place of Seager.
Seager has already hit 23 home runs this season and will likely break his career best of 26 that he set in 2016 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Unfortunately for Seager and the Rangers, his addition to the team does not look like it will lead to a playoff berth this season as they trail the Houston Astros by 20 games in the American League West and also trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 7.5 games for the last wild card spot.
The Rangers will look to cut into that wild card deficit by starting Glenn Otto on Saturday versus the Los Angeles Angels, who will have Chase Silseth on the hill. The Rangers are +168 (-1.5) on the run line and +100 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
