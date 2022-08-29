Correa, Ohtani Best American League Player Props August 29

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Carlos Correa (Twins) to Record 2+ Hits (+220)

The Minnesota Twins are coming off an impressive series sweep over the San Francisco Giants on the weekend, and they’ll look to keep their offense rolling in tonight’s matchup against the Boston Red Sox. The Twins currently sit just two games back of the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, and they’ll need to take advantage of games like tonight when they host the struggling Red Sox. Boston will send youngster Brayan Bello to the mound, and it’s been a struggle to begin his big league tenure. The righthander has a 0-3 record, paired with a 7.36 ERA and 22 strikeouts, which should benefit Twins hitters that have been piecing things together offensively. One of Minnesota’s hottest hitters has been shortstop Carlos Correa, who’s hit .423 over his past 26 at-bats, and helped spark the top of the team’s batting order. With Bello’s struggles and a surging Correa, targeting the veteran to record a multi-hit game tonight is a solid value play at +220.

Shohei Ohtani (Angels) to Hit a Home Run (+340)

After struggling to begin August, the Los Angeles Angels had an impressive sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays on the weekend and will look to build off that when they host the New York Yankees tonight. One of their batters breaking out offensively has been their two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, who’s coming off an excellent series against the Blue Jays. Over his last 15 games, Ohtani has hit three home runs and has 11 RBI, along with a dominant slugging percentage of .700. The Angels are set to face off with a familiar foe on the mound, with former Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas taking the hill for the Yanks. Montas has been a disaster for the Yankees up to this point, and Ohtani can make those struggles worse. In 21 at-bats against the righthander, Ohtani has hit .429, including three home runs and nine RBI. Ohtani is listed at +340 tonight to homer, and there’s definite value in that price point for the Angels slugger.

Frankie Montas (Yankees) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (+118)

Even though we’re planning on targeting Ohtani, that doesn’t mean there isn’t value with the Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas. The trade deadline acquisition has made four starts for New York and has a 7.32 ERA. His last performance against the New York Mets could be one to build off, pitching five and 2/3 innings while allowing just two earned runs and striking out six. Strikeouts have been down for Montas over the past two months, but he already showed earlier this season what he’s capable of against the Angels, where he pitched a dominant six innings and struck out 12 batters. That should give you some confidence, especially with the lowly Angels striking out at the highest clip in MLB. Montas has one of his alternate strikeout props listed at seven, and that’s in plus-money territory at +118. This matchup should play to the strengths of Montas, so targeting that alternate strikeout line makes a lot of sense on this slate of games.