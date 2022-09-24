The Los Angeles Dodgers have removed Craig Kimbrel as closer, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Dave Roberts said #Dodgers are taking Craig Kimbrel out of the closer role. He’ll pitch in different innings/scenarios for the time being. — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) September 23, 2022

The writing has been on the wall for quite some time now as Kimbrel has pitched poorly not only in September but for most of the season. Kimbrel has a 4.14 ERA and 1.34 WHIP and has blown five saves in 27 chances. The last straw was likely that Kimbrel has given up at least one earned run in three of his previous four appearances.

The Dodgers may be the best team in Major League Baseball and the favorites to win the World Series, but the lack of a true closer is a concern. The team will likely go with a committee involving Chris Martin, Evan Phillips, and Brusdar Graterol, among others.