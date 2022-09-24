The writing has been on the wall for quite some time now as Kimbrel has pitched poorly not only in September but for most of the season. Kimbrel has a 4.14 ERA and 1.34 WHIP and has blown five saves in 27 chances. The last straw was likely that Kimbrel has given up at least one earned run in three of his previous four appearances.
The Dodgers may be the best team in Major League Baseball and the favorites to win the World Series, but the lack of a true closer is a concern. The team will likely go with a committee involving Chris Martin, Evan Phillips, and Brusdar Graterol, among others.
The Dodgers will have Clayton Kershaw on the mound Saturday, and he will be up against Jordan Montgomery of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers are +118 (-1.5) on the run line and -174 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
