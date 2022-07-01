Cubs' Bote Won't Play vs. Red Sox After Collision Thursday

David Bote’s return to the Chicago Cubs’ lineup lasted just five games before his surgically repaired left shoulder gave way. The second baseman collided with teammate Nico Hoerner in the fourth inning of Thursday’s 15-7 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Although Bote initially stayed in the game, he was later removed due to left shoulder soreness and replaced by Andrelton Simmons.

Consequently, on Friday, he was left off the lineup card against the Boston Red Sox.

Today’s Cubs 9: Morel 2B

Contreras C

Happ LF

Wisdom 3B

Crook CF

Gomes DH

Higgins 1B

Velázquez RF

Simmons SS

—————

SP: Sampson — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 1, 2022

Bote was finding his rhythm at the plate, recording hits in four straight games, including one double, and coming around to score four times.

The Cubs don’t appear overly concerned with Bote’s injury, referring to it simply as soreness; however, his playing status is worth monitoring over the coming games to gauge how severe the damage may be.

For now, Christopher Morel replaces Bote at second and is batting leadoff.

Chicago’s offense is running hot, scoring 32 runs over their past four games. Still, they enter this afternoon’s interleague matinee as +120 underdogs, with the total set at 8.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.