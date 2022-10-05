Cubs, Brewers National League Best Bets for October 5

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Cubs (-126) vs. Cincinnati Reds (+108) Total: 8.5 (O -112, U -108)

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are set to conclude their respective regular seasons today from Great American Ballpark. These two teams have met in five straight games, which has seen the Cubs win the first three, but the Reds respond with the most recent two. Both teams had poor regular seasons, but there’s still stuff to like about each side as they embark on rebuilds. The Cubs sit 11 games ahead of the Reds in the National League Central, but each side has a long way to go regarding getting back to contender status. Entering this matchup, the visiting Cubs have a 7-3 record over their past ten games, while the Reds are 3-7 over that same stretch.

Pitching hasn’t been consistent for either side, but the Cubs should have an edge. The Cubbies are set to send right-hander Adrian Sampson to the bump, while the Reds will counter with righty Graham Ashcraft. The Cubs started has posted a 4-5 record with a solid 3.10 ERA and 70 strikeouts, while Ashcraft is 5-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 67 punchouts. Sampson has already made three quality starts against the Reds and managed a 2.12 ERA in those appearances, while Ashcraft has struggled immensely against the Cubs in three starts, allowing seven, three, and five earned runs.

With Sampson’s success against the Reds and Ashcraft’s struggles against the Cubs, it’s hard not to be excited about the visitor’s price on the moneyline. Look for the Cubs to end their regular season on a high note and pick up a victory, so siding with their solid moneyline price of -126 is worth consideration.

Best Bet: Cubs moneyline (-126)

Arizona Diamondbacks (+146) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-174) Total: 7 (O -105, U -115)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers will finish their three-game series today from American Family Field. Despite being eliminated from the playoff picture on Monday night, the Brewers have still won both matchups in this series and will look to finish their regular season on a high note. The D-backs have likely overachieved this season, but there’s still a lot to be excited about concerning the future of this ball club. The opposite can be said of the Brewers, who entered the season as favorites to capture the NL Central crown. However, they’ll be left outside the postseason looking in.

Pitching has been a significant strength of both teams in 2022, which should be the main storyline in this matchup. The visitors are expected to send right-hander Merrill Kelly to the bump, while the Brewers will counter with the reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. The D-backs righty has posted a 13-8 record with a 3.43 ERA and 170 strikeouts, while Burnes is 12-8 with a 2.98 ERA and 238 punchouts. It’s difficult not to be impressed with both pitchers but even harder not to be impressed with the consistency that the Brewers ace has continued to bring to the table.

Even though Kelly has performed admirably in the Arizona rotation, it’s not easy to look away from Burnes finishing the season at home for the Brew Crew. There’s no value with the Brewers’ moneyline at -174, but you can find value with their run line odds of +126.

Best Bet: Brewers run line (+118)