Cubs C Willson Contreras Back in Starting Lineup Thursday

Contreras strained his right hamstring during a stolen base attempt on May 21. He was sidelined until Wednesday when he came off the bench against the Cincinnati Reds to line out in the ninth inning. Contreras has 31 hits in 121 at-bats for 14 RBI, five home runs, and 24 runs this season. He’s hitting .256, with a .379 OBP, and .834 OPS. Contreras will also be returning behind the plate and not just as a designated hitter.
Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner will also return after a stint on the injured list due to an ankle injury.
Chicago is fourth in the NL Central with an 18-25 record, 9.5 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chicago Cubsare -118 against the Cincinnati Redson Thursday. The Cubs will send Justin Steele to the mound, while the Reds will hand the ball to Hunter Greene.
