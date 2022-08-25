Cubs C Willson Contreras Out of the Lineup Again on Thursday
Doug Ziefel
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is out of the starting lineup for this afternoon’s matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals. This game will be the fourth straight that Contreras will miss as he is dealing with stiffness in his left ankle. P.J. Higgins will get the start behind the dish, but he has struggled mightily since being recalled.
Chicago Cubs Betting Odds
Contreras’s absence is a sizable one for the Chicago Cubs. Conteras is arguably the club’s best hitter as he was an All-Star and is hitting .248 with 20 homers and 52 RBI on the season. Surprisingly, the Cubs are favored in their game this afternoon. Up to this point in the season, St. Louis has proven they are the best team in the NL Central, but the Cubs have plenty of talent and could play spoiler down the stretch. If you like the Cubs, back them at Fanduel Sportsbook.
