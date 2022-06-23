Cubs-Cardinals: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball'

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to play host to their longtime rivals, the Chicago Cubs, for a three-game series from Busch Stadium.

The opening pitching matchup is expected to feature Kyle Hendricks of the Cubs taking on Andre Pallante of the Cardinals. Hendricks owns a 2-6 record with a 5.43 ERA and 49 strikeouts, while Pallante has a 2-2 record with a 1.69 ERA and 29 strikeouts.

St. Louis boasts a 21-13 home record, while the Cubs are 13-18 as the visitors.

When and Where is Cubs-Cardinals?

Cubs: 26-43 | Cardinals: 40-31

Date: June 24, 2022 | First Pitch: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: St. Louis, Missouri | Stadium: Busch Stadium

How to Watch Cubs-Cardinals?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Cubs-Cardinals

Moneyline: Cubs/Cardinals | Run Line -1.5: Cubs/Cardinals | Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check back when the lines are updated for this contest for more betting insights on this NL Central clash.

Keep an eye on Nolan Arenado, who has good numbers against Hendricks and has been swinging the bat better of late.

Will the Cubs’ Struggles Continue Against the Cardinals?

The Cardinals and Cubs have met five times this season, with St. Louis taking three-of-five games in the series. This rivalry typically brings out the best in both sides, but it’s hard to be confident with what the Cubs are bringing to the table right now, sitting second-last in the division and 17-games below the .500 mark.

Cubs Projected Lineup:

CF Rafael Ortega

C Willson Contreras

LF Ian Happ

3B Patrick Wisdom

DH Yan Gomes

2B Jonathan Villar

SS Nico Hoerner

RF Nelson Velazquez

1B P.J. Higgins

Starting Pitcher: Kyle Hendricks

Can the Cardinals Start Gaining Momentum in NL Central Race?

The St. Louis Cardinals will enter this series sitting on top of the NL Central, and it’s already clear that the division will come down to them and the Milwaukee Brewers. There’s a lot to like about the Cardinals’ young starting pitcher in Pallante, who’s been a welcomed addition to the rotation and has posted solid numbers over a small sample size.

Cardinals Projected Lineup:

SS Tommy Edman

2B Nolan Gorman

1B Paul Goldschmidt

3B Nolan Arenado

DH Brendan Donovan

LF Juan Yepez

RF Dylan Carlson

CF Harrison Bader

C Andrew Knizner

Starting Pitcher: Andre Pallante