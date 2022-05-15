Cubs Centerfielder Jason Heyward Riding the Pine Sunday
Grant White
The 162-game schedule that comes with being an everyday MLB player is a grind, even more so in this season’s condensed timetable. The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of playing 20 games in 20 days and need to find some time to rest their regulars.
That comes today for Jason Heyward, who is absent from the Cubbies’ starting lineup as they go for a series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Heyward’s offensive ceiling has taken a hit this year, with the veteran slugging just .268 through his first 26 games of the season. Consequently, his on-base plus slugging percentage has dipped to a career-worst .559.
Rafael Ortega replaces Heyward in his usual centerfield position, batting leadoff. Ortega has been only moderately more successful than Heyward, recording a .625 on-base plus slugging percentage, adding three runs batted in and two stolen bags.
The Cubs enter Sunday’s rubber match as +104 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
