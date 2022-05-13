Cubs-Diamondbacks: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'
The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to play host to the Chicago Cubs for a three-game weekend series beginning tonight from Chase Field. Both starting pitchers in this matchup have been solid to begin their respective seasons, with Zach Davies and Drew Smyly both boasting ERA’s under 3.40. With how much the Cubs have struggled through one month of the season, can the Diamondbacks take advantage and win another series?
When and Where is Cubs-Diamondbacks?
Cubs: 11-19 | Diamondbacks: 17-15 Date: 05/13/2022 | First Pitch: 9:40 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona | Stadium: Chase Field
How to Watch Cubs-Diamondbacks?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ketel Marte hasn’t gotten off to a great start to the year for the Diamondbacks after signing an extension this offseason, but he’s +440 to hit a home run tonight and that value is too good to pass up.
Are the Cubs Going to Struggle All Year?
There weren’t exactly high expectations going into the season for the Chicago Cubs and they’ve played to that tune through the first month, as they already sit eight games below .500.
Cubs Projected Lineup:
RF Rafael Ortega
C Wilson Contreras
LF Ian Happ
3B Patrick Wisdom
1B Alfonso Rivas
SS Nico Hoerner
DH Frank Schwindel
CF Jason Heyward
2B Jonathan Villar
Starting Pitcher: Drew Smyly
Will the Diamondbacks Continue Surprising?
It’s safe to say not a lot of people had the Diamondbacks being competitive early on this season, but they’ve been just that, and have boasted one of the best rotations in all of baseball.
