Cubs Finalize 2-Year Contract with Trey Mancini

According to the team’s official Twitter, the Chicago Cubs have finalized their two-year, $14 million contract with outfielder/first baseman Trey Mancini.

The #Cubs today agreed to terms with 1B/OF/DH Trey Mancini on a two-year major league contract. Welcome to Chicago, @TreyMancini! pic.twitter.com/xD1MoXeKk5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 20, 2023

The deal contains an opt-out after the 2023 season.

Mancini, 30, is the latest veteran signing by a rebuilding Cubs team, joining Cody Bellinger, Dansby Swanson, and Eric Hosmer.

The Florida native spent most of last season with the Baltimore Orioles before being dealt to the Houston Astros at the trade deadline. After slashing .268/.347/.404 in 92 games for Baltimore, Mancini struggled in an Astros uniform, hitting just .176 with eight home runs, 22 RBI, and a .622 OPS in 51 regular season games. His struggles continued in the postseason, where he endured an 0-for-18 start at the plate.

Despite last year’s disappointing finish, Mancini, who was named AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 after a bout with Stage 3 colon cancer, has been a consistent 20-home run performer throughout his career and could be in for a bounce-back campaign playing in the hitter-friendly confines of Wrigley Field.

