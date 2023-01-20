Cubs Finalize 2-Year Contract with Trey Mancini

The Florida native spent most of last season with the Baltimore Orioles before being dealt to the Houston Astros at the trade deadline. After slashing .268/.347/.404 in 92 games for Baltimore, Mancini struggled in an Astros uniform, hitting just .176 with eight home runs, 22 RBI, and a .622 OPS in 51 regular season games. His struggles continued in the postseason, where he endured an 0-for-18 start at the plate.
Despite last year’s disappointing finish, Mancini, who was named AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 after a bout with Stage 3 colon cancer, has been a consistent 20-home run performer throughout his career and could be in for a bounce-back campaign playing in the hitter-friendly confines of Wrigley Field.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.