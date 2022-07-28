Cubs-Giants: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

In his first season with Chicago, Stroman has a 2-5 record with a 4.38 ERA and 59 strikeouts, while Cobb is 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA and 74 punchouts.
When and Where is Cubs-Giants?
Cubs: 40-57 | Giants: 48-50 Date: July 29, 2022 | First Pitch: 10:15 p.m. ET Location: San Francisco, California | Stadium: Oracle Park
How to Watch Cubs-Giants?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Cubs-Giants
Moneyline: Cubs/Giants | Run Line (1.5): Cubs/Giants | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Will the Cubs Continue Hot Streak vs. Giants?
Even though the Chicago Cubs haven’t brought a lot to the table this season, they’ve been playing some good baseball of late, which has the potential to continue into the weekend. Timely hitting has been a big part of the Cubs’ success after the All-Star break, and it’s not like Alex Cobb will light fear into their hitters’ eyes on Friday evening.
Cubs Projected Lineup:
CF Rafael Ortega
DH Willson Contreras
RF Seiya Suzuki
LF Ian Happ
SS Nico Hoerner
3B Patrick Wisdom
C Yan Gomes
1B Alfonso Rivas
2B Christopher Morel
Starting Pitcher: Marcus Stroman
Will the Giants Bust out of their Slump?
San Francisco was a team to watch entering this season because it was hard to see them living up to the expectations they brought to the table after winning the NL West last season. For the most part, a lot of this team has regressed to the norm this season, leaving them under the .500 mark, which should leave you hesitant in backing their side of the equation here.
