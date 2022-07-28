Cubs-Giants: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

The San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs will continue their four-game weekend series tomorrow night from Oracle Park with a solid pitching matchup on tap.

The Cubs entered this series having won six straight games, while the Giants have continued their free fall in the NL wild-card race.

Game 2 of this series is expected to feature Marcus Stroman of the Cubs taking on Alex Cobb of the Giants.

In his first season with Chicago, Stroman has a 2-5 record with a 4.38 ERA and 59 strikeouts, while Cobb is 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA and 74 punchouts.

When and Where is Cubs-Giants?

Cubs: 40-57 | Giants: 48-50

Date: July 29, 2022 | First Pitch: 10:15 p.m. ET

Location: San Francisco, California | Stadium: Oracle Park

How to Watch Cubs-Giants?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Cubs-Giants

Moneyline: Cubs/Giants | Run Line (1.5): Cubs/Giants | Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will the Cubs Continue Hot Streak vs. Giants?

Even though the Chicago Cubs haven’t brought a lot to the table this season, they’ve been playing some good baseball of late, which has the potential to continue into the weekend. Timely hitting has been a big part of the Cubs’ success after the All-Star break, and it’s not like Alex Cobb will light fear into their hitters’ eyes on Friday evening.

Cubs Projected Lineup:

CF Rafael Ortega

DH Willson Contreras

RF Seiya Suzuki

LF Ian Happ

SS Nico Hoerner

3B Patrick Wisdom

C Yan Gomes

1B Alfonso Rivas

2B Christopher Morel

Starting Pitcher: Marcus Stroman

Will the Giants Bust out of their Slump?

San Francisco was a team to watch entering this season because it was hard to see them living up to the expectations they brought to the table after winning the NL West last season. For the most part, a lot of this team has regressed to the norm this season, leaving them under the .500 mark, which should leave you hesitant in backing their side of the equation here.

Giants Projected Lineup:

3B Tommy La Stella

LF Joc Pederson

2B Wilmer Flores

1B Brandon Belt

RF Luis Gonzalez

SS Thairo Estrada

CF Mike Yastrzemski

DH Lamonte Wade

C Austin Wynns

Starting Pitcher: Alex Cobb