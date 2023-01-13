Cubs Officially Announce 1-Year Deal with 1B Eric Hosmer

Hosmer, 33, spent most of last season with the San Diego Padres, who will pay out the remainder of the eight-year, $144 million contract he inked with the organization in 2018 (currently still owed $39 million over three years). The Florida native was dealt to the Boston Red Sox after vetoing a trade to the Washington Nationals that brought superstar slugger Juan Soto to San Diego.
After a hot start to the campaign, Hosmer struggled the rest of the way, hitting just .222 over his final 73 games. Overall, the former Kansas City Royal ended the 2022 season, slashing .268/.334/.382 with eight home runs, 44 RBI, and a .716 OPS in 104 games.
In Chicago, Hosmer profiles as a stopgap at first base, with top prospect Matt Mervis the future at the position. That said, the veteran brings viable experience and leadership to a young Cubs team slowly pulling through its rebuild.
