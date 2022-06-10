Cubs P Marcus Stroman Headed to IL

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman is headed to the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Stroman’s campaign hasn’t been off to a great start, heading to the shelf with a 2-5 record and 5.32 ERA through nine starts. Wade Miley and Matt Swarmer will be bumped up to begin Chicago’s weekend series.
His injury is timely as the Cubs are about to begin a series in New York against the Yankees. In the offseason, Stroman infamously commented on Twitter that Gerrit Cole was the only Yankees pitcher in his league.
Marcus Stroman @STR0 deleted this 2-year old tweet after giving up 9 ER over 4 IP to the Cardinals. The Yankees starting rotation currently ranks #1 in the AL in ERA and WHIP. Safe to say he’s conceding the point. #RepBXpic.twitter.com/8tTf7Eo1VL
Stroman also took shots at the New York Mets upon his departure, claiming New York was a negative environment. However, none of his comments have aged well as Stroman has struggled in Chicago, and the two teams in New York are amongst the best in the majors.
