Cubs-Phillies: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball'

Gibson has a 5-3 record with a 4.35 ERA and 80 strikeouts, while Steele is 3-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 79 punchouts.
When and Where is Cubs-Phillies?
Cubs: 35-57 | Phillies: 49-43 Date: July 22, 2022 | First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
How to Watch Cubs-Phillies?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Cubs-Phillies
Moneyline: Cubs/Phillies | Run Line 1.5: Cubs/Phillies | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back here for more information on potential bets to target once lines have been released.
Nick Castellanos has faired well against Steele in eight bats, tallying four hits and one home run.
Will the Cubs Attempt to Spoil Phillies Playoff Hopes?
The Chicago Cubs had some bright spots in the first half of the season, but they were clouded mainly by inefficiencies and inconsistent play. Even if the rest of the year will be focused on development and seeing what they have with certain players, there’s still pride on the line, and this team has veterans capable of showing up and performing on any given slate.
Cubs Projected Lineup:
CF Christopher Morel
C Willson Contreras
DH Ian Happ
RF Seiya Suzuki
SS Nico Hoerner
1B Frank Schwindel
3B Patrick Wisdom
2B David Bote
LF Nelson Velazquez
Starting Pitcher: Justin Steele
Will the Phillies Stay Hot out of All-Star Break?
Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies probably weren’t happy with the timing of the MLB All-Star break, where they entered with a record of 6-4 over their past ten, along with three straight victories. The Phillies have been more productive against left-handed starters this season to the tune of a .760 OPS, meaning this first matchup to welcome them back should be a good one against Justin Steele.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.