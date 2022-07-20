Cubs-Phillies: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball'

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs will both make their return to play after the All-Star break on Friday night from Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia currently sits in a playoff position, while the Cubs had much lower expectations and have faltered in the NL Central.

Kyle Gibson will toe the rubber for the Phillies, while Justin Steele gets the nod for the Cubs.

Gibson has a 5-3 record with a 4.35 ERA and 80 strikeouts, while Steele is 3-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 79 punchouts.

When and Where is Cubs-Phillies?

Cubs: 35-57 | Phillies: 49-43

Date: July 22, 2022 | First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch Cubs-Phillies?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Cubs-Phillies

Moneyline: Cubs/Phillies | Run Line 1.5: Cubs/Phillies | Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check back here for more information on potential bets to target once lines have been released.

Nick Castellanos has faired well against Steele in eight bats, tallying four hits and one home run.

Will the Cubs Attempt to Spoil Phillies Playoff Hopes?

The Chicago Cubs had some bright spots in the first half of the season, but they were clouded mainly by inefficiencies and inconsistent play. Even if the rest of the year will be focused on development and seeing what they have with certain players, there’s still pride on the line, and this team has veterans capable of showing up and performing on any given slate.

Cubs Projected Lineup:

CF Christopher Morel

C Willson Contreras

DH Ian Happ

RF Seiya Suzuki

SS Nico Hoerner

1B Frank Schwindel

3B Patrick Wisdom

2B David Bote

LF Nelson Velazquez

Starting Pitcher: Justin Steele

Will the Phillies Stay Hot out of All-Star Break?

Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies probably weren’t happy with the timing of the MLB All-Star break, where they entered with a record of 6-4 over their past ten, along with three straight victories. The Phillies have been more productive against left-handed starters this season to the tune of a .760 OPS, meaning this first matchup to welcome them back should be a good one against Justin Steele.

Phillies Projected Lineup:

LF Kyle Schwarber

DH Rhys Hoskins

RF Nick Castellanos

C J.T. Realmuto

3B Alec Bohm

CF Matt Vierling

SS Didi Gregorius

2B Yairo Munoz

1B Johan Camargo

Starting Pitcher: Kyle Gibson