Cubs, Phillies National League Best Bets for June 7
After a small slate yesterday, there are plenty of games tonight on the National League schedule, and there’s definite value to target in these spots.
Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chicago Cubs (-106) vs Baltimore Orioles (-110) Total: 8.5 (O-120, U-102)
There isn’t a lot to like about the Chicago Cubs or Baltimore Orioles, with both clubs entering tonight’s tilt with 23 victories. However, there are some nice pieces on the Cubs and Orioles that should be future stars. One of the more productive players for Chicago is on the bump, with Keegan Thompson set to take on Kyle Bradish of the Orioles. Thompson has been nothing short of great for the Cubs this season and has a 6-0 record with a 1.99 ERA and 38 strikeouts, while Bradish has struggled for the Orioles, owning a 1-3 record with a 6.82 ERA and 35 punchouts. The clear edge on the mound tonight should go to the Cubs, and that might make you wonder why the moneyline options are so tight for these respective teams. The Cubs lost three-of-five to the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend in a tightly contested series. The value Chicago presents on the moneyline is challenging to pass up, and you should likely lean in their direction at -106.
Best Bet: Cubs moneyline (-106)
Philadelphia Phillies (-104) vs Milwaukee Brewers (-112) Total: 8.5 (O-118, U-104)
The Philadelphia Phillies took the firing of manager Joe Girardi seriously, winning four straight since his departure. The Phillies had much higher expectations heading into the season and had performed poorly through two months. Still, they’ve gotten a bump with new coach Rob Thomson managing the squad. The Phillies sit 4.5-games back in the NL wild-card race and 11.5 games back in the division. Philadelphia will still face a tough challenge tonight with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers lead the NL Central but have lost three straight games. Left-hander Ranger Suarez of the Phillies will take on Jason Alexander of the Brewers in tonight’s pitching matchup. Suarez has posted a 4-3 record with a 4.69 ERA and 42 strikeouts, while Alexander has no record on the year and has a 2.57 ERA. It’s not often that you might have a pitching advantage over the Brewers, but Alexander will be making just his second career big league start, and the Phillies should be able to capitalize on that with a relatively veteran lineup. The Milwaukee right-hander was very effective in his one-start against the Cubs, but there’s still good value in the Phillies on the moneyline. Philadelphia is currently a slight road underdog at -104 on the moneyline.
