Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Exists Thursday's Contest vs. Reds

According to Chicago Cubs beat writer Meghan Montemurro, rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki left Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds with an apparent hand injury.

Rafael Ortega is now playing right field in the bottom of the 4th, replacing Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki was checked out by Ross and trainer after stealing 2B during the 3rd inning, seemingly getting his left hand looked at. He remained in the game for the rest of the 3rd. #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 26, 2022

Suzuki appeared to jam his left hand while stealing second base during the third inning. The 27-year-old stayed in the contest for the remainder of the third, before ultimately being lifted from the game by manager David Ross.

Chicago was trailing 10-3 at the start of the fourth inning, leaving open the possibility of Suzuki’s departure merely being a precautionary measure given the score.

Suzuki was replaced in right field by Rafael Ortega.

Following a hot start to begin the campaign, the former Japanese star has cooled off significantly, batting just .200 over his last 30 games, while failing to leave the yard. That poor stretch has Suzuki’s season slash line sitting at .241/.342/.431 across 137 at-bats.

Currently, in a weather delay, you can find the live lines for Cubs-Reds over on FanDuel Sportsbook.