Cubs Sign SP Jameson Taillon for 4-Years, $68 Million

Jesse Rogers of ESPN reports that free agent starting pitcher Jameson Taillon has agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs are in agreement on a contract with free agent pitcher Jameson Taillon on a 4 year, $68 million deal sources tell @JeffPassan and me. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 7, 2022

The move comes a day after the Cubs signed former NL MVP Cody Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million deal. Taillon started 32 games for the New York Yankees last season, posting a 14-5 record with a 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and a 151:32 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 177.1 innings pitched.

A former second-overall pick, the 31-year-old began his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he struggled to stay healthy. The Lakeland, Florida native was sidelined for most of 2019 after undergoing surgery to repair a flexor tendon before missing the 2020 campaign. Taillon was subsequently dealt to the Yankees in 2021, where he has managed to appear in 61 games (all starts) over the past two seasons.

Taillon will join a Cubs rotation in Chicago that includes Marcus Stroman, Kyle Hendricks, and Justin Steele.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cubs at +6000 odds to win the 2023 World Series.