Cubs Transfer Seiya Suzuki to 10-Day IL With Finger Injury

The Chicago Cubs will spend the next couple of weeks without their rookie sensation Seiya Suzuki after the outfielder was transferred to the 10-day Injured List. Suzuki injured his left ring finger, sliding awkwardly into second base against the Cincinnati Reds on May 26, and hasn’t played since.

The roster adjustment is retroactive to May 27, as per the Cubs’ official Twitter account.

#Cubs roster moves: – OF Seiya Suzuki placed on 10-day IL (retro to 5/27) with a left ring finger sprain

– LHP Brandon Hughes selected from @IowaCubs

– RHP Robert Gsellman designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/P80ZSTL3ZL — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 30, 2022

Suzuki’s MLB career is off to an excellent start. The 27-year-old is slugging .432 with four home runs, 21 runs batted in, and 20 runs scored. His .344 on-base percentage ranks third on the Cubs among qualified hitters.

Rafael Ortega has taken over for Suzuki in right field and is thriving offensively. Ortega has a .967 on-base plus slugging percentage over his past seven games, with one home run and two runs batted in.

The Cubs dropped the first game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers 7-6. They are back in action with first pitch scheduled at 7:40 pm ET. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cubs priced as +108 underdogs, with the total set at 10.5.